Report of shooting lands 20-year-old behind bars, police say
alert urgent

Report of shooting lands 20-year-old behind bars, police say

Jason Green

Jason Green

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — A 20-year-old Michigan City man was arrested and several firearms, including one that appears to be illegally modified, were seized in the wake of a reported shooting at the Lakeland Estates apartment complex in the 100 block of Merrihill Drive, police said.

Jason Green faces a felony count of criminal recklessness, according to the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Michigan City police and the county drug task force responded to the shooting report on Aug. 11.

Investigators identified Green as a suspect and he was taken into custody Friday and later posted a $15,000 cash bond, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Michigan City Police Chief Dion T. Campbell and LaPorte County Drug Task Force Commander Cpl. Kyle Shiparski commended the efforts of local police as they work to combat the violence that threatens the safety of the community.

The LaPorte County Drug Task Force encourages anyone with information about criminal activity to contact it at 219-873-1488 or through social media.

