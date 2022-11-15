Report of shots fired outside Portage bar lands Lake County man behind bars, police say

PORTAGE — Reports of a couple shots fired outside a local tavern landed a 36-year-old Lake Station man behind bars on a felony count of criminal recklessness, Portage police said.
Police say they were called out shortly after 2 a.m. Monday to the Rusty Nail Sports Bar & Grill at 2420 Dombey Road where a bartender told them there was a verbal argument in the parking lot and then she heard two gunshots.
Officers were directed to customer Alejandro Quijano, who said he had been arguing with a woman, according to the incident report.
"According to Alejandro, the argument never got physical," police said.
Quijano denied having a gun with him, but police said they found a loaded 9mm handgun in his vehicle and three 9mm shells in his pants pocket, the arrest report says. Officers also reported finding two spent 9mm shell casings and a live 9mm casing in the parking lot that matched the ammunition found in the gun.
Police say Quijano yelled and cussed at officers and appeared intoxicated. He was taken to the Porter County jail and also faces misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
The woman in question was located at a Lake Station home and while admitting she and Quijano had argued, she denied knowing anything about a gun and said Quijano never put his hands on her, police said.
