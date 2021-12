Report of threat at Region high school proves to be false alarm, police say

GARY — A misinterpreted text message sent by a student to his parents touched off a police response Friday afternoon to Calumet New Tech High School that turned to be a false alarm, the Lake County Sheriff's Department said.

County police said they were called just after 12:30 p.m. to the school in response to a report of a potential threat.

"Officers spoke with a student, who said he was at lunch when a friend showed him a TikTok video that has been widely reported as threatening," police said. "The student texted his parents, who apparently misinterpreted their son's message and called 911."

Police said no credible threat was found.

Portage Township Schools announced Thursday it was increasing security Friday due to social media posts circulating the country on the popular video application TikTok.

The message refers to a threat to safety "for every school in the USA" and mentions Friday's date specifically.

