Reported kidnapping sparks chase, crash with squad car in Chesterton, police say

CHESTERTON — A reported kidnapping sparked a police chase that ended with a crash involving a police car in Chesterton.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday officers were alerted of a reported kidnapping, in which a female told her mother she was being held against her will in a vehicle with two males, confirmed Indiana State Police.

State troopers located the vehicle based on the victim's description on eastbound Interstate 94, two miles from Indiana 49 in Chesterton, police said.

A chase ensued with the vehicle speeding from the interstate to Ind. 49.

The pursuit ended around 7:20 p.m. when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a squad car in the area of Ind. 49 and County Road 1100 North in Chesterton, police said.

A search and investigation was ongoing in the area, with a helicopter assisting. Because the incident is still developing, police were unable to immediately confirm whether arrests were made or if anyone was injured.

Police said that no further information will be released at this time.

