 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reported kidnapping sparks chase, crash with squad car in Chesterton, police say
breaking urgent

Reported kidnapping sparks chase, crash with squad car in Chesterton, police say

Helicopter search FILE

A helicopter from the Lake County Sheriff's Department searches the skies at night. 

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — A reported kidnapping sparked a police chase that ended with a crash involving a police car in Chesterton. 

Around 7 p.m. Saturday officers were alerted of a reported kidnapping, in which a female told her mother she was being held against her will in a vehicle with two males, confirmed Indiana State Police.

State troopers located the vehicle based on the victim's description on eastbound Interstate 94, two miles from Indiana 49 in Chesterton, police said. 

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

A chase ensued with the vehicle speeding from the interstate to Ind. 49. 

The pursuit ended around 7:20 p.m. when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a squad car in the area of Ind. 49 and County Road 1100 North in Chesterton, police said.

A search and investigation was ongoing in the area, with a helicopter assisting. Because the incident is still developing, police were unable to immediately confirm whether arrests were made or if anyone was injured. 

Police said that no further information will be released at this time. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts