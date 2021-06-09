 Skip to main content
Reports of funnel clouds in LaPorte County prompt tornado sirens
LAPORTE COUNTY — Funnel clouds were spotted in areas pf LaPorte County amid scattered storms Wednesday afternoon, prompting a tornado siren.

Between 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. multiple funnel clouds were reported throughout LaPorte County, said Meteorologist Jeff Logsdon of the National Weather Service.

One of the funnel clouds was spotted in the area of Ind. 20 and the U.S. 20 “dogbone interchange."

Logsdon said none of the funnel clouds touched down and instead dissipated by the early evening. There were no damages reported due to the weather.

In rare circumstances, funnel clouds can cause damaging wind gusts of up to 50 mph if they touch down.

The LaPorte County E-911 Center advised that if a funnel cloud forms, residents should move indoors.

Logsdon said while scattered storms may bring rain to LaPorte County Friday afternoon, no severe storms are forecast this week.

If a resident believes a siren is not working in their area, they are urged to contact LaPorte County Emergency Management at 219-362-7210 or 219-873-1499. Sirens are tested in LaPorte County at 11 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month.

Logsdon said that individuals can take “spotter” classes to become trained weather spotters to report to the National Weather Service. More information on classes can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx and people can also call the NWS Northern Indiana office at 574-834-1104 to report weather activity.

