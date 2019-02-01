LAPORTE — Timothy Stabosz announced Thursday he has filed as a Republican candidate for mayor of LaPorte.
The 50-year-old is an at-large member of the LaPorte City Council.
"After careful consideration, I have decided it is time for me to step up and offer myself to a higher level of service to the citizens of LaPorte," he said. "Over the time of my lengthy service on the council, I have been involved in all aspects of city government, and believe the time is right for me to now seek to be a figure of guidance, direction, inspiration and leadership for our city and our people."
Stabosz said he is a private investor and serves as a member of the city's Finance Committee, the Traffic Commission and is the council's liaison to the Redevelopment Commission. He had previously served on the Plan Commission and the Historic Preservation Commission.
"My experience in both city government, and as a financial professional, are the things that will allow me to hit the ground running as mayor," Stabosz said.
He has lived in LaPorte for 27 years and said he is committed to its betterment.