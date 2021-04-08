 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Request for new Lake County magistrate wins General Assembly approval
alert urgent
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Request for new Lake County magistrate wins General Assembly approval

State lawmakers endorse request for new Lake County magistrate

Lake County Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic asks the General Assembly's Interim Study Committee on Courts and the Judiciary Sept. 30, 2020 to endorse her request for a state-funded magistrate in the County Division 4 courtroom. The General Assembly advanced legislation to the governor Thursday establishing the position.

 Screenshot

State lawmakers agree Lake County needs a new judicial magistrate.

The Indiana General Assembly gave final approval Thursday to House Enrolled Act 1064 establishing a new magistrate in Lake Superior Court 4.

Last summer, Lake Superior Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic told state lawmakers a magistrate is needed to help her tackle a court workload that grew 40% from 2016 to 2019, according to data compiled by Lake County Court Administrator Martin Goldman.

She also picked up an extra 8,300 cases after Hammond and Whiting shuttered their city courts and transferred those cases to her county courtroom that's also in Hammond.

"We are the only court, of the four courts in Lake County in the county division, that for the entire 20 years of our existence has never had a magistrate. The other three courtrooms all have that position. We do not," Dimitrijevic said.

Her request for a magistrate was supported by, among others, the presidents of the Lake County Council and Commissioners, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, the chief judge of Lake County and the three other county division judges, along with most Region lawmakers.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

It was approved 78-7 by the House, 50-0 in the Senate, and now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts