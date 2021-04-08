Request for new Lake County magistrate wins General Assembly approval

State lawmakers agree Lake County needs a new judicial magistrate.

The Indiana General Assembly gave final approval Thursday to House Enrolled Act 1064 establishing a new magistrate in Lake Superior Court 4.

Last summer, Lake Superior Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic told state lawmakers a magistrate is needed to help her tackle a court workload that grew 40% from 2016 to 2019, according to data compiled by Lake County Court Administrator Martin Goldman.

She also picked up an extra 8,300 cases after Hammond and Whiting shuttered their city courts and transferred those cases to her county courtroom that's also in Hammond.

"We are the only court, of the four courts in Lake County in the county division, that for the entire 20 years of our existence has never had a magistrate. The other three courtrooms all have that position. We do not," Dimitrijevic said.

Her request for a magistrate was supported by, among others, the presidents of the Lake County Council and Commissioners, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, the chief judge of Lake County and the three other county division judges, along with most Region lawmakers.