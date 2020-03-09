Request to move murder case sheds light on rights of public, media

Defense attorney James Voyles handed Bradford a large stack of papers Monday that he said contained news articles and copies of social media posts concerning Kerner's case.

He reiterated the claim that there has been too much public hostility against Kerner and media coverage of his case for him to receive a fair trial in Porter County.

He also cited public outrage over the alleged offense and "speculative opinions as to his personality and character," according to the motion. The defense blames the attention the case has received on social media.

Prosecutors responded in writing that the U.S. and state constitutions aim to assure the right to a fair trial. But a judge considering a request for a change of venue must balance the rights of the accused with those of the news media and citizens.

It is up to those making the request "to establish either the high probability or existence of such widespread bias in the community that an impartial jury cannot be obtained," Porter County Chief Public Defender Armando Salinas Jr. wrote.