Request to move murder case sheds light on rights of public, media

VALPARAISO — Prosecutors are challenging another attempt to move a high-profile murder case out of Porter County based on claims the accused cannot receive a fair trial because of publicity and public outrage.
The request on behalf of the accused, 18-year-old Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner, comes in the wake of two denials for a change of venue last year for Christopher Dillard, who was found guilty of murdering his co-worker, 23-year-old Nicole Gland.
But prosecutors say the Dillard case was different in that the state appellate court had thrown out a confession that was to be kept from jurors, but that kept showing up in news articles leading up to the trial.
"The continued reference to the defendant's inadmissible confession was potential prejudicial publicity," according to the prosecutor's response to Kerner's change of venue request.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford paused a hearing on the request last week to give prosecutors an opportunity to interview the private investigator hired by the defense, who had reportedly compiled news articles and social media posts about the case.
The hearing is slated to continue at 1:30 p.m. April 6, and a trial is scheduled for July 7.
"The state has a right to a fair trial as well," Bradford said in granting the delay.
Defense attorney James Voyles handed Bradford a large stack of papers Monday that he said contained news articles and copies of social media posts concerning Kerner's case.
He reiterated the claim that there has been too much public hostility against Kerner and media coverage of his case for him to receive a fair trial in Porter County.
He also cited public outrage over the alleged offense and "speculative opinions as to his personality and character," according to the motion. The defense blames the attention the case has received on social media.
Prosecutors responded in writing that the U.S. and state constitutions aim to assure the right to a fair trial. But a judge considering a request for a change of venue must balance the rights of the accused with those of the news media and citizens.
It is up to those making the request "to establish either the high probability or existence of such widespread bias in the community that an impartial jury cannot be obtained," Porter County Chief Public Defender Armando Salinas Jr. wrote.
"Prejudicial publicity requiring a change of venue is 'that which contains inflammatory material which would not be admissible at trial or contain misstatements or distortions of the evidence given at trial,' " prosecutors said quoting an earlier court ruling.
Usual news coverage of a case does not support a change of venue, prosecutors argue. Neither does the argument by defense that potential juror exposure to negative press or social media posts will prevent a fair trial.
"The defense has shown no evidence that would indicate that the media coverage has developed into widespread bias in the community that would taint the potential jury pool," Salinas wrote.
Kerner is accused of killing Thomas Grill Jr., 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley R. Lanham, 19, of St. John, on Feb. 25, 2019, in Kerner's grandparents' garage in Boone Township.
Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
Kerner has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder and felony counts of intimidation and arson.