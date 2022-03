Rescuers rally to save rabbit stuck 15 feet down in Lansing sewer

LANSING — A Lansing city employee noticed something unexpected while peering down into a sewer while replacing some equipment, turning a normal work day into a rescue effort.

Around noon on March 16, employees from the Lansing Public Works Street Department noticed a manhole cover that was out of place in the 18200 block of Exchange Avenue, said Tiffani Rosati, of Lansing Public Works.

The crew then got in touch with staff from the water and sewer department about replacing the lid and checking the area for other issues. As a water department employee looked down into the sewer, a rabbit was spotted about 15 feet down in the darkness.

He could tell by the size and appearance of the creature that it was a domesticated rabbit.

In 15 minutes, the water department crew, the street department crew and Lansing officers formulated a rescue plan. First, the group tied bungee cords together and attached them to a bucket.

Kevin Schreiber, of Lansing Public Works, climbed into the hole as the others lowered the bucket down. He was then able to guide the rabbit into the bucket, which was pulled back up.

Lansing Public Works employees took the newly freed rabbit to the Glenwood Village Pet Hospital. The Lansing Police Department posted a photo of the rabbit in search of its owner.

The animal hospital confirmed the rabbit's owner was found and the rabbit, named Bella, was returned to her family safe.

