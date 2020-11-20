 Skip to main content
Resident injured in Valpo home invasion; elderly women appear to be target, police say
Resident injured in Valpo home invasion; elderly women appear to be target, police say

Valparaiso police station stock

Valparaiso police station

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A local resident was injured in a home invasion Thursday night in what police suspect is part of an ongoing crime spree targeting elderly women living alone in apartments.

Valparaiso police said they were called out around 10 p.m. to the 1300 block of Eisenhower Avenue in response to a 911 call about a person in someone's residence.

The suspect fled by the time police arrived, but the resident had suffered an arm injury and the apartment was ransacked with items missing, police said. The injured resident was taken to Northwest Health Porter hospital to receive treatment.

The incident is similar to other crimes that have occurred in the area over the last several months, including burglary and theft complaints, police said.

In addition to targeting elderly women living alone in apartments, the suspect is operating during the overnight hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., police said. The only description at this time is that the suspect is male.

Valparaiso police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect and ask that anyone observing a suspicious person, act or vehicle immediately contact the department at 219-462-2135.

Local residents are also encouraged to maintain awareness around their homes and remember to lock all doors and windows, police said. The use of exterior lighting is also encouraged.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

