Residents report hearing explosion in house fire; investigation ongoing, firefighters say
PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — Residents told firefighters they heard a big explosion before their home caught fire. 

First responders were called to a structure fire at 8 p.m. Monday at 376 East County Road 1300 South in rural Pleasant Township, according to the Kouts Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they met with residents who said there was a large explosion and that the house was on fire. Kouts crews were joined by multiple agencies and the firefighters jumped into action to extinguish the flames throughout multiple areas of the house. 

The fire was contained within 30 to 45 minutes and multiple additional fire departments were brought in due to the location having a high potential for the flames to spread to other structures.

One resident suffered minor injuries and there were no fatalities among people or pets, firefighters said.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's office is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Kouts Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Hebron, Boone Grove, Morgan Township, LaCrosse, Union Township, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Washington Township, Wheatfield. In addition, Porter EMS, Porter County Sheriff's police, Kouts police and Porter County Communications aided in the fire.

