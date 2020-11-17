 Skip to main content
Residents targeted by fraudulent unemployment claims, police say
Residents targeted by fraudulent unemployment claims, police say

Chesterton Police File Photo

Chesterton police

 File Photo

CHESTERTON — Four local residents have reported being the victim of false unemployment claims, according to police.

The residents, who live in different parts of the town and work at different employers, reported being alerted by their employers or noticing the fraudulent claims themselves, Chesterton police said.

Each is currently working and did not file for unemployment, police said.

