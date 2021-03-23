 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Residents working from home catch apartment fire early; sprinklers save the day again
alert urgent

Residents working from home catch apartment fire early; sprinklers save the day again

{{featured_button_text}}
Burns Harbor apartment fire

Damage from Monday's fire is seen at the Traditions Apartment Homes in Burns Harbor.

 Provided

BURNS HARBOR — Quick action by residents working from home is credited with helping limit the damage of a fire late Monday morning at the Traditions Apartment Homes at 338 South Boo Road, Burns Harbor Fire Chief Bill Arney said.

A second-floor resident of the unit in question noticed smoke and flames on the exterior of the building outside his deck door, Arney said.

The fire department was contacted shortly after 11 a.m. and upon arrival, discovered that an exterior sprinkler system required by the town years earlier had helped combat the blaze until firefighters were able to put it out, he said.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the building, Arney said. The building was evacuated for safety purposes, and no one was injured.

It appears the fire was set off by a cigarette butt discarded in the proper type of container that must have been spread due to the winds, he said. Damage to the building is estimated at $10,000.

Arney said he was serving as building commissioner several years ago when the sprinkler system mandate was put in place by the town for multi-family units. The mandate predated the state's requirement for such systems and has now saved three apartments at the same complex, he said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges stricter gun laws after Colo. shooting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts