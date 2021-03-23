Residents working from home catch apartment fire early; sprinklers save the day again

BURNS HARBOR — Quick action by residents working from home is credited with helping limit the damage of a fire late Monday morning at the Traditions Apartment Homes at 338 South Boo Road, Burns Harbor Fire Chief Bill Arney said.

A second-floor resident of the unit in question noticed smoke and flames on the exterior of the building outside his deck door, Arney said.

The fire department was contacted shortly after 11 a.m. and upon arrival, discovered that an exterior sprinkler system required by the town years earlier had helped combat the blaze until firefighters were able to put it out, he said.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the building, Arney said. The building was evacuated for safety purposes, and no one was injured.

It appears the fire was set off by a cigarette butt discarded in the proper type of container that must have been spread due to the winds, he said. Damage to the building is estimated at $10,000.