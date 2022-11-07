Resolution may be near with charges in 10-year-old Portage murder case

VALPARAISO — A resolution may be near in charges stemming from a 10-year-old murder case from Portage.

Defense attorney Matthew Norman Fech told a local judge Monday morning that he is providing information to prosecutors that could bring a conclusion to the murder and conspiracy to commit murder case against his client, Sheaurice Major.

Major, who is now 52, is accused of hiring someone to shoot and kill Carl Griffith Sr. outside his Portage home on Nov. 1, 2012.

Major spent nearly four years behind bars the first time she was charged with the crime but was released in March 2017 due to a lack of evidence.

She was taken back into custody in October 2018 after convicted gunman Dontaye Singletary, of Gary, reached out to police and prosecutors, offering to provide the information they needed against Major. She was released on her own recognizance in January 2019 because of delays in the case.

Major, who has pleaded not guilty, had been scheduled to face jurors in April 2019. But the trial was delayed due to health problems suffered by her former attorney.

The trial was rescheduled for October of that year but again derailed when her former attorney pulled out of the case due to a medical condition.

The case has been repeatedly continued by the court since, records show.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish agreed to continue Monday's hearing to Dec. 19.

Griffith was an employee of a towing company owned by Major's estranged husband, and police said Major had Griffith killed because she did not like him.

A witness in the case, who herself was shot and killed Dec. 13, 2012, in her beauty salon in Gary, had said on videotape that she put Major in touch with Singletary when she voiced interest in hurting Griffith.

The witness said she drove Singletary to Major's Portage apartment on the day of the murder and she noticed he had a gun. The witness said Major instructed her where to drop off Singletary and where to wait to pick him up.

The witness said Major paid her $2,700 and Singletary $2,500 for their roles in the murder.

A jury found Singletary guilty in January 2015 of murdering Griffith by shooting him three times with a high-powered rifle shortly after Griffith returned to his home. Singletary was sentenced to 65 years behind bars.