 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Resolution may be near with charges in 10-year-old Portage murder case

  • 0

VALPARAISO — A resolution may be near in charges stemming from a 10-year-old murder case from Portage.

Defense attorney Matthew Norman Fech told a local judge Monday morning that he is providing information to prosecutors that could bring a conclusion to the murder and conspiracy to commit murder case against his client, Sheaurice Major.

Major, who is now 52, is accused of hiring someone to shoot and kill Carl Griffith Sr. outside his Portage home on Nov. 1, 2012.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Major spent nearly four years behind bars the first time she was charged with the crime but was released in March 2017 due to a lack of evidence.

She was taken back into custody in October 2018 after convicted gunman Dontaye Singletary, of Gary, reached out to police and prosecutors, offering to provide the information they needed against Major. She was released on her own recognizance in January 2019 because of delays in the case.

People are also reading…

Major, who has pleaded not guilty, had been scheduled to face jurors in April 2019. But the trial was delayed due to health problems suffered by her former attorney.

The trial was rescheduled for October of that year but again derailed when her former attorney pulled out of the case due to a medical condition.

The case has been repeatedly continued by the court since, records show.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish agreed to continue Monday's hearing to Dec. 19.

Griffith was an employee of a towing company owned by Major's estranged husband, and police said Major had Griffith killed because she did not like him.

A witness in the case, who herself was shot and killed Dec. 13, 2012, in her beauty salon in Gary, had said on videotape that she put Major in touch with Singletary when she voiced interest in hurting Griffith.

The witness said she drove Singletary to Major's Portage apartment on the day of the murder and she noticed he had a gun. The witness said Major instructed her where to drop off Singletary and where to wait to pick him up.

The witness said Major paid her $2,700 and Singletary $2,500 for their roles in the murder.

A jury found Singletary guilty in January 2015 of murdering Griffith by shooting him three times with a high-powered rifle shortly after Griffith returned to his home. Singletary was sentenced to 65 years behind bars.

Sheaurice Major

Sheaurice Major 

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The last Blood Moon until 2025 is about to occur this week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts