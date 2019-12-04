{{featured_button_text}}
Zahr

Zahr had been a part of the Lake County Sherriff's Department for seven years. He died Tuesday night after a sudden medical emergency.

 Provided by the Lake County sheriff

CROWN POINT — A K-9 with the Lake County Sheriff's Department died Tuesday night after a sudden medical emergency, officials say. 

Zahr had been a part of the agency for seven years, apprehending numerous suspects, finding three live explosive devices and "getting all that attention when visiting with kids" — his favorite.

"Zahr never let his partner fight alone and will be greatly missed by his family, as well as all those who worked with him," officials said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Rest easy pup, we'll see you again."

