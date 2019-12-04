CROWN POINT — A K-9 with the Lake County Sheriff's Department died Tuesday night after a sudden medical emergency, officials say.
Zahr had been a part of the agency for seven years, apprehending numerous suspects, finding three live explosive devices and "getting all that attention when visiting with kids" — his favorite.
"Zahr never let his partner fight alone and will be greatly missed by his family, as well as all those who worked with him," officials said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Rest easy pup, we'll see you again."