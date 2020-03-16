Restaurants switch to carryout and delivery only: 'It's a scary time for small businesses and service workers'

Lehnerer credits the German media company DWTV/Deutsche-Welle "for getting some cold, hard facts about the nightmare going on in Italy to people like me in America."

"We understand exponential growth rates because we are brewers, and we use microorganisms who experience exponential growth rates to make our products. The graphs of the virus infection rates from Italy and Germany were alarming. All of us have families that we don’t want to sicken through interaction at work," he said. "The rates of infection through casual social contact forced me to make a decision to protect our team and our customers, and our community. We are here to serve great beer and food to great people, and we want those people to be healthy and happy, even if they can’t come into the brewery for a little while. We will still serve, but only with curbside pickup."

Lehnerer said it was important to be proactive.