Restaurants switch to carryout and delivery only: 'It's a scary time for small businesses and service workers'

Restaurants across Northwest Indiana have rolled out curbside pickup and home delivery, in some cases even before Gov. Eric Holcomb's Monday order for them to close dining rooms until the end of March.
Holcomb directed bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close their doors "as soon as feasibly reasonable" Monday as part of the state's efforts to contain the deadly epidemic before it becomes as widespread as it has in China, Italy, Spain and other countries.
Eateries are adjusting to a new reality in which public gatherings are banned to stop the spread of coronavirus, which has killed more than 7,000 people nationwide, including its first known Indiana fatality Monday. They are also are taking extra precautions of their own — El Ranchero Restaurant and Eatery in New Chicago, for instance, is using bags and gloves instead of trays and tongs to handle baked goods.
Restaurant owners are uncertain how much business will fall off with carryout and delivery only, what impact it will have on staffing, and how long the period of social distancing will last, but are certain that rent and other bills are still due.
"I’d have to say that while I understand and respect the decision, it’s a scary time for small businesses and service industry workers," The Librarium Cafe owner Kaydee Frostborne said. "We are all wondering how we are going to survive this. We are reliant on our community to get through the shutdown and we ask that they continue to support all of us."
Small businesses across the Region are bracing for a huge drop-off in business — small businesses that employ many waiters, chefs, cooks, baristas, dishwashers and others. A Ball State University study found about 17% of all U.S. employees, or about one out of six workers, could be negatively impacted by the "social distancing" that's being practiced to stop the spread of infection and save lives. Many in the restaurant industry may lose their jobs or see their hours cut.
"We are grateful that the government is giving the general public time to take preventative measures, but it is saddening that we won’t be able to host our loyal regulars in-house in the upcoming days," Sip Coffee House General Manager Evi Lovin said. "Our shops have been flooded with people trying to get their Sip fix before 2:30 p.m. We are still offering to-go orders via call-in or GrubHub. We are directing customers to our Facebook page for frequent updates."
New Oberpfalz Brewing in Griffith preempted the governor's order prohibiting dine-in for the next few weeks by announcing Sunday it was switching to a curbside pickup model of service for the foreseeable future. The restaurant and craft brewery is encouraging customers to pay by credit card, pull up next to the brewery, and get the order loaded into their car.
"We acted before the governor’s order because the scientific community was encouraging us to do so," founder and brewer Dan Lehnerer said. "And money is only good if you’re alive to spend it."
Lehnerer credits the German media company DWTV/Deutsche-Welle "for getting some cold, hard facts about the nightmare going on in Italy to people like me in America."
"We understand exponential growth rates because we are brewers, and we use microorganisms who experience exponential growth rates to make our products. The graphs of the virus infection rates from Italy and Germany were alarming. All of us have families that we don’t want to sicken through interaction at work," he said. "The rates of infection through casual social contact forced me to make a decision to protect our team and our customers, and our community. We are here to serve great beer and food to great people, and we want those people to be healthy and happy, even if they can’t come into the brewery for a little while. We will still serve, but only with curbside pickup."
Lehnerer said it was important to be proactive.
"There’s a lot of domestic minimizing in the face of a virus we can only defeat through the most basic of countermeasures. The best way to defeat COVID-19 is to avoid it, and that’s we decided to do," Lehnerer said. "It isn’t the government’s job to make you live smart and tell you what to do every day. People need to think more independently and stop waiting to be commanded to take action about this problem and so many other gigantic problems this country and our planet are facing. We all have a stake in it. I pray for the health of everyone and a return to normal soon."
National chains like Starbucks, McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, and Noodles & Co. have switched to carryout or drive-thru only, while Taco Bell is equipping local restaurants to close their dine-in sections and serve customers only through the drive-thru. Chipotle, Burger King and KFC have waived delivery fees, while UberEats and DoorDash are now giving customers the option of doorstep delivery with no contact with the driver.
Many local businesses are offering incentives in the hope of drumming up business. Avgo in St. John is offering 15% off all meals Monday through Friday through April 13, and it rolled out curbside pickup so diners can pick up food without ever leaving the car. Pesto's Italian Restaurant & Catering in Valparaiso launched free delivery for all orders over $20 within a five-mile radius.
Small business owners say they hope customers will stick with them and get food delivered or to-go while hunkered down at home to help stop the spread of the virus.
"I am absolutely on board with Holcomb's decision to limit business to carryout. My wife works at St. Catherine's in East Chicago and she's talked to me a lot about how important this is," Grindhouse Cafe owner Gabriel Mauch said. "I'm pretty scared as to what COVID-19 will do to my business. It's slowing down opening (a new shop) in Whiting and obviously it's hurting our bottom line. More so than our business and our money, I'm really nervous for my employees. It's literally keeping me up at night. I wish that I could provide for the people that provide for me throughout the year."
He and his co-owner and sister, Kate Mauch, have been thinking about the ways they can help staff through a difficult period.
"Its easy to get tunnel vision and forget about your neighbors during a time of crisis. It's hard," he said. "As for the (governor's) order of no dine-in, it's going to hurt us. It's going to hurt a ton of local businesses. Grindhouse will come out on the other side of this. I hope that our neighbors do too. Something that can really help us and your other favorite businesses is to buy gift cards or even just send your favorite businesses a little note of encouragement or support."
Also joining the closure list is the final casino still operating in Indiana.
The Four Winds Casino, in South Bend, is shutting its doors at 2 a.m. Region time Tuesday, one day after Indiana ordered the 13-state regulated casinos to lock their doors for at least two weeks.
Times Reporter Lauren Cross contributed to this report.