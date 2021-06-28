Retired firefighter killed in robbery attempt recalled as a pillar of the community

GARY — A retired firefighter and member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame shot to death last weekend in an attempted robbery was remembered Monday as a pillar of the community who was always willing to help others.
Wallace "Wally" Broadnax, 70, was a "quiet leader" whose death will affect many people, said Chuck Hughes, Broadnax's lifelong friend and CEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce.
Broadnax was a member of Roosevelt High School's 1968 basketball state championship team and was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.
He worked for the Gary Fire Department for more than 25 years, Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.
He also worked the past 36 years with Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc.
Retired fire Capt. William Todd said Broadnax served as an engineer driving firetrucks when they worked together at the Gary Fire Department Station 9 off Clark Road.
"He didn't deserve what he got," Todd said. "Wally was a soft-spoken, well-mannered guy who would give you the shirt off his back."
The homicide of his lifelong friend really hurts, he said.
Homicide investigation ongoing
Broadnax was shot to death about 7:10 a.m. Saturday at the Clark gas station in the 2200 block of Grant Street, according to Gary police and the Lake County coroner's office.
According to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady, Broadnax is the city's 21st homicide victim this year. Gary also has recorded 77 gunshot victims in 2021.
Broadnax was returning to his parked car when two individuals attempted to rob him, shot him and fled on foot, police said.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he had reached out to Broadnax's family and loved ones and that the city stands ready to support them.
"I am heartbroken and disgusted by the senseless brutality that took the life of Wallace Broadnax, a dedicated, lifelong member of our community," the mayor said.
The type of violence that led to Broadnax's slaying is part of a wider mental health crisis affecting the nation, Prince said.
"But, we will not tolerate this violence," he said. "We will do everything in our power to bring the responsible parties to justice."
Prince said Sunday two juveniles had been taken into custody. The mayor canceled a news conference that had been scheduled for Monday afternoon, where officials were expected to release more information about the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about Broadnax's shooting death is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
'A pillar of the community'
O'Donnell said he met Broadnax in the 1990s, when the Fire Department allowed those interested in becoming firefighters to ride along.
Before becoming a Gary firefighter, O'Donnell rode with Broadnax and Engine Company 12 in the city's Marhsalltown area, he said.
"I met Wally as a young rider," he said. "He was just a great guy."
Todd, who graduated from Roosevelt High in 1964, said he and Broadnax connected over sports. Later in life, they enjoyed going to professional sports games together, he said.
"He was just a cool guy," he said. "He was never in a rush to do anything."
Broadnax was a talented athlete, but Todd didn't play sports, he said.
"I wasn't good enough to play, and I wanted to be around those guys so bad," he said. "I said, 'Coach, let me keep the score.'"
Broadnax was a "phenomenal guy," he said.
"You can't say enough good things about him," he said.
Hughes said Broadnax routinely went out of his way to help others.
"How can I help?" Hughes said of the approach most often taken by Broadnax. "That's who he was."
Hughes and Broadnax were classmates at Roosevelt High, and Broadnax married Hughes' cousin.
The two served together as city firefighters and were starting guards on the department's basketball team, Hughes said.
"Certainly a pillar to the community," Hughes said.
Hughes had just arrived at an Indiana Black Expo meeting in Indianapolis on Saturday morning when he heard the news of his friend's untimely death.
"I was devastated," he said.
'He was the floor leader'
Even though Broadnax was not a starter as a junior guard on the state championship team, he was remembered as a leader by former Gary city athletic director Earl Smith Jr. and teammate James Rogers.
"He was the floor leader, he was the kind of guy who was a very spirited person," Smith said. "In practice sessions, he set the tone for everybody. You looked at him for his attitude on the floor. He was definitely the kind of guy I would have loved on my team."
Rogers, who was known as James Nelson in his younger days, became friends with Broadnax when they were a year apart at Beckman Junior High. Both were honor roll students, and Broadnax was seventh grade class president and the starting guard on the eighth grade basketball team.
Rogers, who was a 6-foot-6 center, recalled being pulled aside by Broadnax along with guard Melvin Robinson at the end of timeouts. Broadnax told Robinson to pass the ball to Rogers on the side the defender wasn't at. "If he was on my left, Melvin would throw the ball to my right," Rogers said.
"That was the kind of teammate he was," Rogers said of Broadnax's willingness to contribute even if he wasn't playing.
Visitation for Broadnax is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. in Gary. Family hours will be 6-8 p.m.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church, 626 W. 21st Ave., with interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart.