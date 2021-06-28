Retired firefighter killed in robbery attempt recalled as a pillar of the community

'A pillar of the community'

O'Donnell said he met Broadnax in the 1990s, when the Fire Department allowed those interested in becoming firefighters to ride along.

Before becoming a Gary firefighter, O'Donnell rode with Broadnax and Engine Company 12 in the city's Marhsalltown area, he said.

"I met Wally as a young rider," he said. "He was just a great guy."

Todd, who graduated from Roosevelt High in 1964, said he and Broadnax connected over sports. Later in life, they enjoyed going to professional sports games together, he said.

"He was just a cool guy," he said. "He was never in a rush to do anything."

Broadnax was a talented athlete, but Todd didn't play sports, he said.

"I wasn't good enough to play, and I wanted to be around those guys so bad," he said. "I said, 'Coach, let me keep the score.'"

Broadnax was a "phenomenal guy," he said.

"You can't say enough good things about him," he said.

Hughes said Broadnax routinely went out of his way to help others.