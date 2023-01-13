Retired Gary firefighter accused of neglect in death of mother

CROWN POINT — The Lake County prosecutor’s office is charging a retired Gary firefighter with the fatal neglect of his 79-year-old mother.

Perry F. Fuller, 58, of Crown Point, is accused of letting his mother, Janice Fuller, die of untreated medical problems and malnutrition.

Lake Criminal Court records indicate Fuller is at large and will be required to post a $5,000 cash bond.

An affidavit filed Thursday in court states that police were called 1:30 a.m. Oct. 24 to the Fuller home in the 1400 block of West 99th Place in Crown Point for a death investigation.

Officers said Perry Fuller led them to his mother’s bedroom, where they found her on the floor with a white sheet over her body.

Police said the room had a strong odor of garbage and human waste that had appeared to have been recently swept under a bed.

Police said the victim’s body was splattered with vomit and blood. The defendant said he found his mother dead four hours earlier, but waited to clean her before calling police.

Fuller said he had been caring for his mother, who had been bedridden for a year.

Police said the Lake County coroner’s office determined she died of a blood clot in her lungs caused by health issues that had been left untreated for several years.

The coroner classified her death as a homicide due to neglect.

The coroner said her medical record indicated she had last seen a health care professional in early 2018 for high blood pressure. She weighed 135 pounds at the time.

The coroner said the victim weighed 85 pounds at death, had ulcers on her body and injuries indicating her wrists had previously been injured.

A relative of the family said he had last seen the victim in 2016 and she had been in good physical condition. She moved into the defendant’s home in Crown Point that same year.

Police said a city ambulance was called to the home in 2016 because an unidentified intoxicated driver had hit the building and the crew checked the mother out and determined she was in good enough health that no further medical examination was needed.

Police said they found no record of any medicines having been prescribed for her use in the last two years.

The prosecutor alleges the defendant is a retired Gary firefighter and had enough training to know his mother was in extremely poor health and should have taken her to the hospital before she died last fall.

The prosecutor has charged the defendant with five felony counts of neglect of a dependent. If convicted, they carry terms of imprisonment ranging from six months to 40 years.

There are no court records indicating whether an attorney is representing Fuller and no hearing dates have been scheduled in the case.