Retrial may not be necessary in high profile Porter County murder case

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer told jurors during closing arguments in Silva's trial that they need only be convinced that Silva had an intent to carry out the robberies to find him guilty on all counts. There is no need to prove Silva had intended for the killings to result.

Prosecutors told jurors during closing arguments that Silva sat in the basement as a backup man, holding a handgun and waiting to ambush as his friend Kerner attempted to carry out a robbery that ended with the two Lake County teens murdered.

"The defendant did much more than just sit there and let things happen," Hammer said.

But the defense attempted to paint their client as scared and hiding in the basement of Kerner's grandparent's Boone Township home on the day in question after seeing Kerner with a gun and realizing things were becoming "real."

Out of that fear and in hopes of distancing himself from the unexpected turn of events, Silva recorded the six gunshots echoing from the garage above and sounds of one of the victims moaning in pain, defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen said. That recording was played last month for jurors.

Kerner summoned Silva following the shootings to help clean up while Kerner finished killing Grill by beating him with a pipe wrench, police said.