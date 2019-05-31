HAMMOND – Police are now offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of vandals who recently broke in and trashed a Hammond church.
Hammond police responded to the Faith United Church of Christ for reported vandalism at the church around 7 a.m. Wednesday, finding significant damage to the interior of the facility. Investigators believe the incident may have occurred late Tuesday night.
Now, in cooperation with other donors, the local police department are posting the reward in hopes of finding those responsible for the crime.
“Unknown subjects broke into the church and caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the building and items within. The restrooms, display case, office, electric organ and altar were all damaged during this vandalism,” Hammond police spokesman Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
“We are asking the public for their assistance in identifying the people who would commit such a crime.”
It is unknown at this time how many suspects were involved and the motivation for the crime.
Even with the damage and continued investigation by police, members of Faith United Church of Christ – one of the oldest churches in the area – said Sunday service will continue on schedule this week.
Anyone with information about this crime or possible suspects can contact Detective Lt. Mark Detterline at 219-852-2962 or Detective Sgt. Robert Maldonado at 219-852-2975.