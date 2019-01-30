ST. JOHN — Supporters of the Shrine of Christ's Passion are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction those who vandalized the shrine's prayer trail during the Christmas holiday.
Vandals pulled apart 20 granite light and speaker posts at the prayer trail during the Christmas holiday and used the broken pieces to smash light bulbs in each fixture, police said.
Each of the posts, called bollards, was custom made for the shrine at a cost of $4,000. The estimated damage to the popular tourist attraction totaled $80,000, police said.
The damage stretched from St. John the Evangelist Church to the shrine's gift shop at 10630 Wicker Ave. The damaged pieces used to break lights weighed several pounds each.
Surveillance cameras captured images of four males pouring beer on statues, posing with the damage and taking “photos/videos of themselves and mostly likely boasted to others,” Shrine officials said.
The damage stretched from St. John the Evangelist Church to the shrine's gift shop at 10630 Wicker Ave. and happened between noon Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. Dec. 26, when it was discovered, St. John police Cmdr. Steve Flores said.
"We are confident that someone knows who did this," Shrine officials wrote on their website, which contains a contact form for people to submit information about the crime.
Anyone who has information about the individuals or the crime is asked to contact Detective Chris Widen at 219-365-6242 or Shrine’s anonymous tip line at 219-779-7124 or email vandalism@shrineofchristspassion.org.