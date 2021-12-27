Rewards of up to $5K offered for tips about 5 fugitives

It's been more than seven months since a former Avon, Indiana, woman told a Lake Criminal Court judge how disgusted she felt after a 53-year-old Gary man kidnapped her from a bus station and raped her in 2019.
The man responsible for the crime, Montrelle D. Dubose, wasn't there to hear the woman's victim impact statement May 7 because he stopped showing up for his trial in April and was convicted and sentenced in absentia.
Judge Samuel Cappas declared Dubose "the epitome of the definition of a sexual predator" and sentenced him to 120 1/2 years in prison.
The U.S. Marshals Service this week announced it is offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Dubose and four other men, who are each wanted for murder.
Todd Nukes, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Indiana, said his agency is committed to working with its federal, state and local law enforcement partners to improve public safety and reduce violent crime.
"Our collaboration to apprehend violent fugitives in our communities is unwavering, and we will continue to place a high priority on our fugitive mission for the safety of all," Nukes said.
Any information provided will remain confidential, and all five fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or submit a tip using USMS Tips.
Roy C. Akins Jr.
Roy Akins Jr., 19, is wanted for murder in the shooting death of Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary, on Aug. 22, 2020, inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.
According to court records, Akins and his three co-defendants, Willie A. Jones Jr., 21, Courtney M. Moss, 32, and Myles Thomas, 27, followed Harris into a gas station and began arguing with him.
Harris and Jones were shot in the melee, and Jones lost a limb as a result of his gunshot wound, records state.
Jones pleaded guilty in October to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony. Moss and Thomas have pleaded not guilty.
An arrest warrant for Akins was issued in August 2020, but he remains at large.
Akins was described as black, about 6 feet tall and 165 pounds, with a medium to light complexion. Akins may have long hair braids or twists, authorities said.
He's known to be an aspiring music artist and has family and close friends in Gary, Merrillville and St. Louis, the Marshals Service said.
Montrelle Dubose
Montrelle Dubose, 52, kidnapped a woman from the Gary Metro Center in 2019, repeatedly raped her and forced her to drive around naked during a five-hour ordeal.
During Dubose's sentencing hearing, the woman who survived Dubose's attack told the judge, "I remember showering the day after and feeling so dirty. I brushed my teeth over and over. ... I just didn't know how I could ever be able to feel clean again."
Dubose has evaded capture since he failed to appear for his trial in April.
He has close contacts in Gary, Griffith, Evansville and Indianapolis, the Marshals Service said.
Dubose was described as black, 6 feet tall and 225 pounds, with a light complexion and short hair.
He has a picture of his mother tattooed on his chest, the name "Sophia" on his left arm and "Mom" on his right arm, officials said. He's known to wear thick-frame glasses.
Dubose is known to use the alias "Rodney Dubose," which is his brother's name, authorities said.
Shavesz Johnson
Shavesz Johnson, 25, is wanted on a murder charge in a fatal shooting March 2, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
Gary police previously named Johnson as a suspect in the homicide of Aaron Hawkins, 31, of Chicago Heights, in a basement in the 2100 block of Vermont Street. Hawkins and Johnson knew each other, police said.
Johnson was described as black, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds, with a medium complexion and short hair.
Johnson has the word "loyalty" tattooed on his left arm and the name "Rose Renee" tattooed on his right arm, officials said. He has a mark under his left eye and a mark on his right cheek.
Johnson is known to frequent various hotels on the Indiana-Illinois border and has ties to East Chicago, Hammond, Gary and New Ulm, Minnesota, authorities said.
Tomecko Johnson
Tomecko Johnson, 45, is wanted on charges he murdered a man during an argument about dogs July 8, 2020, in the 1200 block of Montana Street in Gary's Aetna section, court records show.
Court records unsealed in October show Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Terrance Turner, pistol-whipping Turner's girlfriend in the head and shooting and wounding the couple's dog.
Turner, 27, of Merrillville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
Johnson was described as black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 to 190 pounds, with a dark complexion and bald head, officials said. He has various tattoos on both arms and his chest, a gold tooth, a scar on the center of his forehead and flat/noncurved ears.
Johnson has ties to the Gary and Merrillville areas, authorities said.
Aaron Sawyer
Aaron Sawyer, aka "Woo" and "Arrin Buggs," 24, is wanted in a homicide that occurred May 31, 2020, officials said.
Lake Criminal Court records show a 24-year-old Gary man pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony, in the shooting death of Dorell Townsend, 22, of Gary, on May 31, 2020, inside a gas station in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue.
The man told police Townsend bumped into his girlfriend and his co-defendant shot Townsend to death.
Sawyer was described as black, 5 feet 11 inches and 200 pounds, with a dark complexion and medium-length hair, which is known to be in twists, the Marshals Service said.
He has a tattoo of a flaming skull on his left hand and fingers, and a tattoo across his chest with the numbers "1997."
Sawyer has family and close friends in Gary, Merrillville, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana, officials said.