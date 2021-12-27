Rewards of up to $5K offered for tips about 5 fugitives

It's been more than seven months since a former Avon, Indiana, woman told a Lake Criminal Court judge how disgusted she felt after a 53-year-old Gary man kidnapped her from a bus station and raped her in 2019.

The man responsible for the crime, Montrelle D. Dubose, wasn't there to hear the woman's victim impact statement May 7 because he stopped showing up for his trial in April and was convicted and sentenced in absentia.

Judge Samuel Cappas declared Dubose "the epitome of the definition of a sexual predator" and sentenced him to 120 1/2 years in prison.

The U.S. Marshals Service this week announced it is offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Dubose and four other men, who are each wanted for murder.

Todd Nukes, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Indiana, said his agency is committed to working with its federal, state and local law enforcement partners to improve public safety and reduce violent crime.

"Our collaboration to apprehend violent fugitives in our communities is unwavering, and we will continue to place a high priority on our fugitive mission for the safety of all," Nukes said.