'Ride or die' girlfriend helped man set fire to his ex's home, police say

Five people were in the home at the time of the fire, including a 9-year-old boy, records state. They all made it out safely.

Fire investigators noted the smell of gasoline and fire damage to the house, a vehicle parked nearby, a mat at the front door and a trampoline, according to court documents.

Police reviewed the woman's phone records and determined Wilson called her about 30 times early Jan. 4, hours before the fire, records state.

One of the woman's family members told police Wilson contacted her to deny involvement in the fire, shortly before her relative informed her of it, documents state.

Other witnesses told police they saw Wilson and Hardin in the hours after the fire, and Hardin had two gasoline cans in the trunk of her car, records allege.

The witnesses overheard Wilson and Hardin talking about the fire and Hardin tell Wilson, "I told you I was your ride or die," court records allege.

Police also obtained jail phone call recordings in which a woman believed to be Hardin tells an inmate she was supposed to burn a woman's car but "then went ahead and did some other (expletive)," records state.