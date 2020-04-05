Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez

Perez, a 32-year-old married father of two who grew up in Schererville, followed in the public service footsteps of two relatives. His father, Roy Perez, served 30 years as a Hammond firefighter and his uncle Rich Perez, worked more than 30 years as a Hammond police officer.

"I think it's just kind of in my blood," Keith Perez said of the desire to help others. "It's about how I feel at the end of the day."

Perez said he was not all that familiar with Valparaiso when he joined the local force of 58 officers, but he has grown to love his new home and is "not looking back."

While patrolling a busy strip of Calumet Avenue, Perez hit his overhead lights and stopped a motorist for failing to a wear a seat belt. The driver did not make any excuses and said she simply forgot to put on her belt, but Perez considered the oversight a serious enough safety risk to provide her with a $25 reminder in the form of a ticket.

"I like to enforce seat belt violations," he said. "It does nothing but ensure their own safety. It's kind of zero tolerance for me."

A short time later, he responded to a minor crash. Traffic violations are the most frequent type of call he receives.

"Lots of distracted driving going on," he said.