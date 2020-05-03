Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Patrolling highways with the Lake County sheriff

The fourth installment of 'Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops' takes a look at a day in the life of Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.
To view a video of the ride-along, visit nwi.com.
Martinez was elected sheriff in September 2017.
Q: How old were you when you began police work?
A: I was 23 years old when I was hired on the police department in 1993 and I have been on the force for 27 years now.
Q: What departments have you worked in, and what were the positions you held?
A: I started off in the patrol division and moved my way up the ranks as a corporal. I also worked in the traffic division, where I was a crash investigator. I really wanted to get in the traffic division to get on the highway and start working some highway drug interdiction. It was kind of a new thing back then. While working in the traffic division, I started working on the highway and began to make drug seizures, money seizures and seizing weapons and started a highway interdiction team. Pretty much it was by myself at the beginning and I ended up being assigned to the DEA drug task force out of the Merrillville office. I worked there for about three years working undercover narcotics. Then I came back to the police department where I officially started the highway interdiction unit. It was just two officers, then increased to three, then four and so on. I trained the officers personally on how to conduct traffic stops and how to search a vehicle, how to get a consensual search or a valid consent and how to search for hidden compartments in the vehicle. I’ve been doing that the majority of my career. I moved up the ranks to sergeant, deputy commander of the drug task force and have been blessed to be elected the Lake County sheriff.
Q: Are you a Region native? If so, where did you grow up and graduate from high school?
A: I was born in Gary but raised in East Chicago in the Harbor section. I graduated from E.C. Central.
Q: What’s the earliest age you can remember wanting to get into law enforcement, and what drew you to the field?
A: I have always wanted to be a pilot when I was a kid and that was my dream. I love airplanes. And now my daughter is a pilot so that’s pretty awesome. I don’t know when it changed, right after college I decided to start applying for the Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. And I’ve just been blessed to be at the right place and right time and scored well on the test to be given an opportunity to be a Lake County officer. That was back in ‘93 and the rest is history; been here for 27 years now. I’ve loved every moment. I mean, you have your ups and downs like any career, but it’s how you deal with them. And I still wouldn’t change it for anything.
And actually watching “CHiPS,” it was very popular. I think everyone wanted to be a police officer when “CHiPS” was out. So it was a little bit of both. I wanted to be a pilot and watching “CHiPS.”
For me it’s [that] I love being out here to try and make a difference. Every day is different out here. You never know what to expect when you’re working. Are you going to have an impact on people’s lives, you know? That’s what makes it all worthwhile.
Q: What’s one of the craziest or most outrageous things you’ve seen or experienced in your job?
A: I’m just fascinated on the extreme measures people will go through to traffic illegal drugs, handguns and vehicles and unique ways of concealment in the vehicles. It’s always finding something new. It could be anybody trafficking drugs, I have gotten a husband and wife with children in car seats trafficking kilos of cocaine and a large sum of money. Hiding spots are pretty unique; false walls, gas tanks, they’ll put the money or drugs inside the tires. So they really put a lot of effort concealing their profits or narcotics.
I guess the hardest part was when I was a crash investigator and we would get called out on fatalities. That always bothered me. Somebody’s father, mother, daughter, brother, son, sister or children killed in a fatality and you’re called to investigate it. You really don’t get used to it but you figure how to deal with it.
Q: What are two key driving forces that keep you coming back for more in your field?
A: The men and women of law enforcement, the brotherhood. Coming out here with the brothers and sisters in law enforcement. Coming out here on the road where we are all trying to make a difference and having each other’s back. I look forward to coming to work every single day and I know they have my back, they know I have their back. Together as a team, coming out here to make a difference and a positive impact countywide. It’s an adrenaline rush trying to intercept crime that’s traveling through our interstate. It’s challenging, but that’s what makes it exciting.
Q: Name a moment that you were personally touched by something that happened or an interaction you had while working as an officer. Describe it.
A: It’s funny because over 27 years, even 10 years, or 15 years, working as a police officer, you make hundreds of arrests. And you might not remember that individual you arrested but that individual will always remember who the officer was that arrested him. Being off duty, when you’re out with your family, you may come across those individuals. And I remember one time at the mall, an individual came up to me and asked me if I was Oscar Martinez, the Lake County police officer. And I told my wife and my children to walk away and continue shopping. So, you know, I said I was. And he said,"‘You don’t remember me but you arrested me on the highway with marijuana and a load of drugs." And he ended up getting arrested, going to court and getting on probation and community service. He said that changed his life around and he wanted to thank me. That is the first time and only time something like that has ever happened, and I thought it was very satisfying. Even though the individual was arrested, he learned from that and he was grateful he was caught and he really appreciated my professionalism and wanted to say thank you.
Q: What are three things the public should know about police work that they may not know?
A: It’s kind of a safety message that I am giving out. When you get pulled over by the police, whatever it may be, a speeding infraction or following too closely, the officer can do one of two things. He can tell you why he pulled you over and ask for your driver’s license and registration. Depending on how traffic is flowing, he can ask the driver and/or passenger to step out of the vehicle. Just comply with the police orders. The officer has a right just as a matter of routine, to ask the driver or passenger to step out of the vehicle. It’s for his safety. And he’ll either give you a ticket or a warning. There’s no use in arguing because you’re not in court. The argument happens in court, so to argue with the officer about the stop, you are being detained longer because it’s a dialogue going back and forth. Take the ticket, then you have your day in court to argue all you want. That’s what you are supposed to do. Arguing with the officer on the traffic stop or refusing to step out of the vehicle is a big no-no.
Courts look at the traffic stop as one of the most dangerous parts of law enforcement where officers get shot and killed. So keep your hands where the officer can see them. You don’t have to answer any of the questions the officer asks you unless it pertains to the traffic stop. I think it’s good knowing what to do when you’re pulled over. If it’s a female and she feels uncomfortable because its dark, she can ask the officer to pull off at an exit where it’s well-lit like a gas station. Me as an officer, I don’t have a problem with that. I have two daughters. At the same time, I tell my officers to be patient as well. If they are pulling over a vehicle and they’re slowing down or they may be flicking their hand out the window kind of directing they’re going to pull over on the exit, I can understand that.
Q: How has the highway interdiction team grown from its roots to now?
A: I started getting out there around ‘96, but the actual interdiction unit didn’t get started until 2001, 2002, and it just grew from there. And as it grew, I started learning a lot more of highway interdiction and started finding a lot more drugs, hidden compartments, weapons and illegal U.S. currency. As time went on, I got better and better at it. I love it. I get out there as much as I can as the sheriff, either early morning, I’ll get up about 3:30 a.m. and hope to be out on the highway at 4 o’ clock in the morning and then I go to the office about 8:30 a.m. Or times right after work when I’m done, I’ll get out there on the highway. It’s a passion; I love it.
Right now since I took office, the last administration pretty much kind of dismantled the unit so when I took office I had to start from scratch to build it back up. Right now I have two officers and hope within the next few months to increase it to four.
We are also looking at purchasing a drug dog for the highway interdiction team.
Q: Officers get put in dangerous and disturbing situations. How do you take care of yourself and ensure officers have resources for those types of issues?
A: It’s all about training. I try to get my officers a lot of training and having the resources and the equipment to do their job. I think, without a doubt, I have given more equipment and resources and training to the officers of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department than any other sheriff has before and I will continue to give them more training and resources to do their jobs. To deal with high-stress situations, to deal with shoot-don’t-shoot situations, to deal with use of force situations; so I think the most important thing is for officers to have the proper training, resources and equipment needed to do their job.
We have an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) system, where if an officer is involved in an officer-involved shooting or something that may affect the officer, in reference to a murder, fatality or high stressful situation, we have programs in place to help those officers. And it’s not just for on the job, it’s off the job as well. They are human beings like anyone else and there may be officers suffering from alcohol or opioid addiction, and if we detect an officer suffering from depression or whatever it may be, our goal is to take action immediately and make sure the officer gets the help they need.
