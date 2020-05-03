Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Patrolling highways with the Lake County sheriff

Q: Name a moment that you were personally touched by something that happened or an interaction you had while working as an officer. Describe it.

A: It’s funny because over 27 years, even 10 years, or 15 years, working as a police officer, you make hundreds of arrests. And you might not remember that individual you arrested but that individual will always remember who the officer was that arrested him. Being off duty, when you’re out with your family, you may come across those individuals. And I remember one time at the mall, an individual came up to me and asked me if I was Oscar Martinez, the Lake County police officer. And I told my wife and my children to walk away and continue shopping. So, you know, I said I was. And he said,"‘You don’t remember me but you arrested me on the highway with marijuana and a load of drugs." And he ended up getting arrested, going to court and getting on probation and community service. He said that changed his life around and he wanted to thank me. That is the first time and only time something like that has ever happened, and I thought it was very satisfying. Even though the individual was arrested, he learned from that and he was grateful he was caught and he really appreciated my professionalism and wanted to say thank you.

Q: What are three things the public should know about police work that they may not know?