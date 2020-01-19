Police investigate Nov. 7 after a Gary officer shot an 82-year-old man after responding to a report of an intoxicated person with a gun in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street. Melvin Bouler, who lived in the area, died Jan. 4 at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago. Gary police are counting his death as a homicide, an official said.
Takaylah Tribitt, 14, of Chicago, was found dead by utility workers Sept. 16, 2019, in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Gary. Anyone with information about her homicide is asked to call Detective William Poe, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Police investigate Nov. 7 after a Gary officer shot an 82-year-old man after responding to a report of an intoxicated person with a gun in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street. Melvin Bouler, who lived in the area, died Jan. 4 at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago. Gary police are counting his death as a homicide, an official said.
Jeff Dildine, file, The Times
Alayna Ortiz, an 18-year-old Portage High School student who was killed Jan. 9 in a shooting, was described as "smart" and "outgoing."
Provided by Amanda Riffett
Thomas M. Grill Jr., 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley R. Lanham, 19, of St. John, were found dead March 2, 2019, inside a burned-out car in Porter Township.
Provided
Alan L. Ross Jr., 22, of Hammond, was shot to death May 19, 2019, at 140th and Pulaski streets in East Chicago.
Courtesy photo
Johnny Peluyera, 16, of Merrillville, was shot to death June 12, 2019, during a robbery attempt in Gary's Glen Park section.
Provided by Kelly Arroyo
Takaylah Tribitt, 14, of Chicago, was found dead by utility workers Sept. 16, 2019, in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Gary. Anyone with information about her homicide is asked to call Detective William Poe, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Provided
Ashley Miranda was killed Oct. 3, 2019, in a shooting on Fifth Avenue in Gary.
Provided
Adriana Saucedo, 27, of Portage, was found dead Nov. 21, 2019, in an abandoned school in the 1300 block of Harrison Boulevard in Gary. Police think she was killed in Porter County.
Provided
Betty Claudio, 44, of Gary, was found strangled Jan. 12, 2020, at the Hampton Inn hotel in the 8300 block of Georgia Street in Merrillville.
Merrillville Police Department
Julio Salinas, 39, of East Chicago, was killed in a shooting Jan. 13, 2020, at 139th and Elm streets in East Chicago.
Provided
Keenan McCain, 39, of Merrillville, was killed Jan. 13, 2020, in a shootout with police who were attempting to execute a warrant in Gary.
Merrillville Police Department
Ashley Miranda
Provided
Elliana Orgon, 6 months, of Crown Point, died June 21, 2019, from blunt force trauma to her body. Her mother was charged with neglect.
Provided
Ashley Miranda
Provided
Marco Alonzo, 20, was shot to death Dec. 3, 2019, outside his Griffith apartment.
Provided
Lee Nedreau Jr., 45, of Calumet Township, was stabbed to death June 29, 2019, in the 1330 block of East Elm Street in Calumet Township.
Provided by Lynette Collins
Wydallas Tobar, 37, of Gary, a father of five, was shot to death Jan. 6, 2020, in the 600 block of West 19th Avenue.
Provided
Coroner officials remove a gurney from a transport van Jan. 3 to remove homicide victim James P. Clark's body from a crime scene in Gary.
Domestic abuse, drugs and gang activity led to an increase in homicides across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, data shows.
The total number of homicides across all three counties in 2019 climbed to 98, the highest number since more than 100 homicides were reported to the FBI in 2007, records show.
Guns were used to kill more than 82% of the victims.
About 15 were beaten, stabbed or strangled, and one man died after his girlfriend allegedly ran him over with a car, records show.
An increase in homicides in Gary drove up this year's total for Lake County, which logged 83 homicides across all communities. Gary recorded 58, or nearly 70%, of homicides in the county.
LaPorte County logged 10 homicides last year, an increase from four in 2018. Homicides in Michigan City accounted for 70% of those reported in LaPorte County.
Porter County recorded five homicides, up from zero in 2018.
Porter County sheriff's police investigated the double homicide of Thomas Grill Jr., 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley R. Lanham, 19, of St. John, in February and secured murder charges against Connor Kerner, 18, of Valparaiso.
Portage police investigated two homicides, up from zero in 2018, Sgt. Rob Maynard said. Charges were filed in the shooting death of Adriana Saucedo, 27, whose body was found Nov. 21 inside an abandoned Gary school. The shooting death of Jaime Vincent, 35, during a fight March 17 was determined to be self-defense, and no charges were filed, he said.
Two people were killed in police-involved shootings.
Porter County sheriff's police shot Grant Vawter, 46, after Vawter attacked police Jan. 23 at his South Haven home.
Gary police Officer Isiah Price III shot Rashad Cunningham, 25, of Gary, on Aug. 17 while investigating a report of gunshots in the area of East 23rd Avenue and Kentucky Street. Cunningham's family filed a federal lawsuit in October claiming the shooting was unjustified.
Violence against children, family members on rise
More children lost their lives to violence in 2019 than a year before, and the Region saw an increase in homicides as a result of domestic abuse.
A total of 11 children died in homicides in 2019, up from four in 2018 but still down from 16 in 2017, records show.
Three babies died as a result of abuse or neglect in 2019 in Lake and LaPorte counties, including Corey J. Bottom, 8 weeks, of LaPorte County; Elliana Orgon, 6 months, of Crown Point; and Anayelli Avina, 5 months, of Hammond. Charges were filed against a parent in Bottom's and Orgon's cases.
Four-year-old Tory'on Dukes was killed in a shooting Dec. 16 in Gary, and seven children between the ages of 13 and 18 were shot to death in Gary, Merrillville and Michigan City.
Arion Lilly, 14, of Gary, was killed by a stray bullet April 26 when he was caught in a shootout between people in two cars. Johnny Peluyera, 16, of Merrillville, was fatally shot in Gary while trying to sell his Xbox to someone he met online.
Lake County prosecutors have filed charges or been presented with police findings in 25 of Gary's 58 homicides cases, resulting in a clearance rate of about 43%, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. That's up from a clearance rate of just less than 40% in 2018.
The city logged 12 gang-related homicides, 14 drug-related slayings and four killings motivated by robbery, he said.
Gary saw an 87% increase in domestic homicides in 2019, with the number jumping to 15 from eight in 2018, Hamady said.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Among those killed as a result of domestic abuse were three members of the same family — Nefretiri Jones, 52, Yoasha Carter, 25, and Dwayne Jones, 33. Yoasha Carter's boyfriend, Reginald Carter, 31, was charged with shooting them to death and setting their home ablaze in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue.
Increases across all communities
Hammond recorded nine homicides last year, several of which remain open cases, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
Detectives are still seeking tips in two cases: the shooting death of Willie A. Summers, 21, about 3 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 7200 block of Columbia Avenue, and the shooting death of Quinton D. Taylor, 23, about 11:10 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 1300 block of Liberty Court. Call Detective Sgt. Steve Guernsey at 219-852-2978 about the Summers case and Detective Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2997 about the Taylor investigation.
East Chicago logged seven homicides in 2019, seven of which remain open cases, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said. That number is up slightly from six in 2018 and five in 2016.
Merrillville police recorded three homicides, down from six in 2018. One case was cleared with a conviction, charges are pending in one case and one case remains open, Police Chief Joseph Petruch said.
Lake Station police investigated the stabbing death of Erik Lozano, 34, whose body was found dumped in a pond in December. Investigators think Lozano was stabbed in East Chicago, Capt. David Johnson said. Four men were charged in the case.
Lake County sheriff's police investigated two homicides: the shooting death of Jermaine Salazar, 46, on May 15 and the fatal stabbing of Lee Nedreau Jr., 45. Charges were filed in both cases.
Griffith police logged two homicides in 2019, the shooting death of Alayna Ortiz, 18, on Jan. 9 and the fatal shooting of Marco Alonzo, 20, both at the Park West Apartments complex. Charges were filed in both cases.
Last year marked he first since 2014 that Griffith recorded a homicide, Cmdr. Keith Martin said.
"Obviously any criminal homicides are too many homicides," Martin said. "Unfortunately, both homicides in Griffith this year appear to be directly related to other criminal activity by the victims or their close associates both in and out of Griffith, and not as a result of random criminal violence."
Gun violence drove Michigan City's homicide total to seven last year, up from four in 2018 and two in 2017.
"The increase can be attributed to the rise in gun violence that has been plaguing Michigan City recently," department spokesman Cmdr. Cisco Rodriguez said.
Police Chief Dion Campbell supports the violent crime reduction patrols initiated by former Police Chief Mark Swistek, which focus on removing illegally possessed firearms from the streets, he said.
Officers working with the LaPorte County Drug Task Force and VCR patrols recovered 52 illegal guns from December 2018 through this month, he said.
"Chief Dion Campbell will continue to be tough on serious crime and assure that those that continue to possess illegal firearms and poison our community with highly addictive and deadly drugs will be sought, arrested and prosecuted," Rodriguez said.
Charges were filed in four of the city's seven homicides last year, Rodriguez said.
Police are still seeking tips about the homicides of Darrell Edwards, 27, on March 30 in the 1000 block of Holiday Street; Demetrice Taylor, 41, on June 8 in the 200 block of Grace Street; and Maurice Goldman, 29, on Sept. 9 in the 3400 block of Salem Court. Call Detective Cpl. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, ext. 1077, about the Edwards case; Detective Cpl. Michell Widelski at 219-874-3221, ext. 1088, about the Taylor case; and Detective Cpl. Tim Baker at 219-874-3221, ext. 1075, about the Goldman case.