10 slayings in the first 15 days of 2020: Here's how it happened

Ten homicide victims have been reported in the Region since the start of the new year.

The victims include two men who crashed their cars in Gary after being shot, a Chicago man found dead in a pond in rural LaPorte County, a murder suspect shot and killed by police in a SWAT breach, and his alleged victim: a mother of four found strangled to death in a Merrillville hotel.

Of the 10 homicides, six occurred within Gary city limits and two were in neighboring Merrillville. East Chicago and Lincoln Township had one homicide each.

In comparison, the number of homicides in Chicago had reached 18 by Thursday morning, according to Natalia Derevyanny, director of communications for the Cook County Bureau of Administration.

On Jan. 8, family, friends, community members and faith leaders held a vigil in the blistering cold outside a gas station in Gary. United by tragedy, the group sought answers to violence in the Steel City that already had claimed victims in 2020 and took the lives of 58 in 2019.

"These senseless killings, they have to stop," Apostle Marvin East, of Gary, said.

Here's a rundown of what happened in each case: