River Oaks Center security guard shot and killed Wednesday afternoon; police searching for suspects, official says

CALUMET CITY — A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday at River Oaks Center near the entrance of a jewelry store, according to Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard.

At 12:15 p.m., police received a call of shots fired at the mall. Howard said 22 officers were performing a training exercise at the vacant Sears building next door and were able to respond quickly. Stores within the mall were locked down during the incident, Howard said.

Responding officers noticed a 57-year-old security guard near the entrance of a jewelry store who had sustained a gunshot wound. The security guard was transported to the hospital but died at approximately 5 p.m. from his injuries. An 81-year-old man was injured but did not need to be hospitalized, according to Howard.

Howard said multiple offenders are responsible for the crime. Witnesses said the suspects fled in a vehicle. Police canvassed the building and have not located the suspects but are looking at video footage from in and around the property in hopes of identifying them. After investigators concluded their search of the building, employees and patrons were escorted out of the mall.

The mall will be shut down until further notice, Howard said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects can call Calumet City Police Department at 708-868-2500. More importantly, Howard said, if they come across any of these individuals, dial 911.