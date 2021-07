Road rage a possible motive in fatal shooting, police say

HAMMOND — Police are investigating whether road rage could have led to a shooting early Saturday that left a Chicago man dead and wounded a woman in his vehicle, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Thomas L. Hill, 33, of Chicago, and his female passenger left a Schererville establishment and were in a vehicle traveling north on Indianapolis Boulevard about 12:15 a.m. when they were shot near the intersection with Interstate 80/94, police said.

Hammond police were dispatched to the 7300 block of Indianapolis Boulevard for a report of a shooting.

Hill was taken to Community Hospital in Munster, where he was pronounced dead about 1:10 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office.

His passenger was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition, Kellogg said.

Hammond police were working with Illinois State Police to determine whether a vehicle located in Illinois was connected to the shooting, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Brian Webber at 219-852-2967 or Detective Lieutenant Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988.

