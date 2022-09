Robber strikes Merrillville bank

MERRILLVILLE — A bank robber struck a Merrillville bank in broad daylight Saturday afternoon.

Police officers were dispatched to a robbery at 1:37 p.m. Saturday at the Fifth-Third Bank at 8477 Broadway in Merrillville, according to a press release from the Merrillville Police Department.

No arrests have been made yet.

The suspect is still at large.

"Officers secured the scene and learned that the suspect had fled prior to the arrival of officers," the Merrillville Police Department said in a press release. "Information is still being collected at this time and this is an active investigation."

The public is urged to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Buck at 219-769-3722, ext. 348.