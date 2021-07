Robbery suspect sought by police, surveillance images released

GARY — A robbery suspect was caught on camera, with police seeking the public's assistance in identifying him.

On Thursday the Gary Police Department released surveillance images of a man suspected of robbery.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. on May 3 in the 500 block of Adams Street in the Midtown area of Gary, police said.

Police did not release what the man had stolen.

He was described as a black male who had no facial hair and little to no hair on his head. He had a large pinkie ring on his left hand and was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie and green pants.

Authorities said that it appears he was only on foot during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond in the GPD Violent Crimes Unit at 219-881-7300, extension 23001. People can also call 866-CRIME-GP to leave an anonymous tip.

