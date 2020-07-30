Robbery suspects identified, considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say

CEDAR LAKE — Two men who allegedly shot and robbed a man in his Cedar Lake home are considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.
Police are searching for Alexander Marshall, 22, of Gary, and Javonte Camell, 20, of Matteson, Illinois, said Cedar Lake Deputy Police Chief Carl Brittingham.
Marshall and Camell have each been charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and pointing a firearm, police said.
At 1:30 pm. Monday a 20-year-old man was held at gunpoint at his residence in the 1400 block of Wheeler Street in Cedar Lake. Marshall and Camell shot the man in the leg and stole $400 from him, Brittingham said.
The two suspects then fled in a black four-door sedan.
Both men knew the victim and had been at his house previously, police said. The victim is currently recovering in a local hospital.
Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous and anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Cedar Lake Police Department at 219-374-5416.
