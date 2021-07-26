Rokita asks Supreme Court to delay governor's lawsuit against General Assembly

This year, the Legislature is not required to adjourn until Nov. 15. The usual April 29 adjournment deadline in odd-numbered years was changed to accommodate the delayed release of the U.S. Census data needed to complete the once-a-decade redistricting process.

As a result, even though the General Assembly has not met since May 10, Rokita said the legislative immunity provision still applies and proceedings in the governor's lawsuit must be delayed until at least April 2022, as the next legislative session is due to begin Nov. 16 and run through March 14, 2022.

"No extraordinary need exists for the trial court to adjudicate the governor's lawsuit while the General Assembly is in session," Rokita said.

Dietrick sees things differently.

He said in a July 3 order that allowing the Legislature to exploit its delayed adjournment to avoid court action in this case would make the legislative branch supreme over the executive and judicial branches, since it denies the governor any prompt method of contesting a statute he claims infringes on his sole authority to convene special sessions of the General Assembly.