Rokita takes aim at Trump ban on firearm bump stocks

A similar case out of Utah now is awaiting action by the U.S. Supreme Court, spurring Rokita, as part of a coalition of 20 Republican state attorneys general, to urge the nation's high court to hear the case and strike down the Trump-era bump stock ban.

"Hoosiers have learned over many years to beware the tendencies of entrenched federal powers to incrementally infringe on our constitutional liberties," said Rokita, a Munster native.

The U.S. Justice Department has until Oct. 4 to respond to the request for high court review, and the plaintiffs then will have the opportunity to address the ATF's defense of the regulation.

If the Supreme Court ultimately agrees to hear the case any decision by the nine justices likely won't be issued until June 2022 or later.

In the meantime, Rokita is vowing to zealously guard the gun rights of Hoosiers by continually challenging any law or regulation he believes infringes on the Second Amendment — even if it comes from a Republican president he otherwise admires.

"Few rights are so precious as the freedom to possess firearms for the defense of our lives, families, homes and property," Rokita said.