Rokita wants previously unconstitutional Indiana abortion restrictions to take effect

Abortion access for Hoosier women could become incredibly muddled in coming days if a hodgepodge of abortion restrictions enacted by Indiana lawmakers in recent years are permitted to take effect.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, filed paperwork Monday seeking permission to enforce Indiana abortion laws federal courts struck down as unconstitutional prior to the U.S. Supreme Court last week rescinding the right to abortion first identified in its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Rokita said with Roe v. Wade now off the books, and each state empowered to enact its own abortion policies, the judicial holds on Indiana's abortion statutes should immediately be lifted and the laws permitted to take effect.

"Like most Hoosiers, I believe in building a culture of life in Indiana," Rokita said. "That means protecting the lives of unborn babies and safeguarding the physical, mental and emotional well-being of their mothers. I'll do everything in my power to advance this mission."

The statutes Rokita is seeking to implement include a 2016 ban on sex-, race- or disability-selective abortions; a 2017 law making it more difficult for pregnant Hoosiers under age 18 to obtain an abortion without parental involvement; and a 2019 prohibition on the dilation and evacuation abortion procedure, which Rokita called "dismemberment abortion."

Records show federal courts have not yet ruled on Rokita's requests. The Indiana Department of Health also did not immediately answer when asked if the agency is prepared to implement the long-delayed abortion restrictions should courts give the go-ahead.

In any case, the Republican-controlled General Assembly is scheduled to convene in special session July 6 to consider enacting a total, or near-total, ban on abortion in the Hoosier State.

