Rolled over semi slowing traffic at toll road exchange in Chesterton
Rolled over semi slowing traffic at toll road exchange in Chesterton

CHESTERTON — A rolled over semi-truck has slowed traffic coming off the Indiana Toll Road at Ind. 49, according to Indiana State Police.

The truck rolled over shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the area of the exit ramps, though it is unclear from which direction the truck was travelling, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but police believe the injuries are minor.

Traffic is able to move around the crash site, but vehicles coming off the eastbound lanes of the toll road have been slowed, police said.

