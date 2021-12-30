Rollover crash closes Calumet Avenue ramp at I-94, police confirm

HAMMOND — The southbound ramp to Calumet Avenue from eastbound Interstate 94 was closed around 8:30 a.m. Thursday as a result of a rollover crash, Indiana State Police confirmed.

Emergency officials were responding to the scene, which was one of several crashes on area highways during the morning commute, police said. Police not immediately sure if the crashes were weather related.

An earlier crash along Interstate 65 near 15th Avenue in Gary had resulted in a temporary closing, police said.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

