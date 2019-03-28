Rollover crash on U.S. 30 sends 27-year-old to hospital, at least four vehicles hit

SCHERERVILLE — A man hit at least four vehicles before his truck rolled over on U.S. 30, police said.
Police responded at 7:20 p.m. Thursday to a rollover crash on U.S. 30 just west of Austin Avenue, Schererville Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.
Police said a black Chevy truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 at an extremely high rate of speed, hitting at least four vehicles from U.S. 41 to west of Austin Avenue, Cook said.
The driver, a 27-year-old man, was removed from the vehicle and was immediately taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point by the Schererville Fire Department. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Cook said.
No other injuries were reported.
Police said toxicology results are pending to determine if alcohol was a factor in the wreck.