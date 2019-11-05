MICHIGAN CITY — Democratic Mayor Ron Meer has apparently lost his bid for reelection in the aftermath of a tumultuous week that included felony charges being filed against him.
With all precincts reporting, Meer garnered 28.5% of the votes to Republican candidate Duane Parry's 29.9%, according to the LaPorte County's unofficial election results released Tuesday night.
An independent candidate, Damon Carnes, trailed in No. 3 spot, with 26.7%. A second independent candidate, James T. LaRocco, garnered 15%.
First elected in 2011, Meer, a Democrat, has been mired in controversy this past month. He was charged last week in LaPorte Superior Court with six felonies and two misdemeanors in connection with a dispute he had with leaders of the Michigan City Police Department following the arrest of Meer's stepson, Adam Bray.
Police Chief Mark Swistek and two assistant chiefs announced their resignation on Oct. 24, after Meer requested that the police department withdraw its participation in the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, the joint law enforcement unit that arrested his stepson.
Meer, who hired prominent attorney Scott King to defend him, has called for a special prosecutor in the case. He alleged Prosecutor John Lake targeted Bray and charged him last month with possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon and resisting law enforcement. The charges against Meer came five days before the general election.
"It is no coincidence this is occurring just a couple of weeks before the election," Meer said.
"I am flabbergasted by what appears to be nothing more (or less) than a political hatchet job by a prosecuting attorney that was not politically supported last year by my client and does not support my client now," King said in his news release.
The LaPorte County prosecutor said there's no connection between the criminal charges and the election.
"The case has absolutely nothing to do with any election,’’ Lake said Friday.
Following a controversy between Meer and Michigan City police, three department leadership members, including the chief and two assistant chiefs, turned in resignation letters. In announcing his resignation, former chief Swistek cited his refusal to obey an order from Meer to withdraw Michigan City officers from the task force.
In a news release following the resignations, Meer said, "I apologized for my choice of words to the chief during a private, heated discussion, and I apologize to the members for the Michigan City Police Department, especially to the detectives currently assigned to the Drug Task Force."