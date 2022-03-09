Roommate pleads guilty to murder in Region poisoning case

MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man pleaded guilty to murder in the poisoning death of his 64-year-old roommate, LaPorte Superior Court records show.

Thomas L. Holifield, 60, agreed to a 45-year prison sentence, the minimum under Indiana guidelines for murder, according to a plea agreement.

Judge Jamie Oss set Holifield's sentencing for April 7.

Holifield's roommate Pamela Keltz was being treated in the intensive care unit at Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City when Holifield contacted police May 30 and said he wanted to confess to poisoning her, according to court documents.

Holifield told police he once had a romantic relationship with Keltz, but he recently had been renting a room from her and that she was his "best friend."

He said he moved to Michigan City from Georgia about a month earlier, and he devised a plan to poison Keltz because he thought she was disrespectful toward him.

"He began by putting eye drops into her cup of pop," court records state. "Thomas noted that the eye drops were not causing severe enough illness. Pamela would have hallucinations and diarrhea but then recover."

In May, Holifield noticed a bottle of windshield washer fluid in Keltz's room and saw it contained methanol, which he learned was poisonous, documents state.

Holifield told police he put some of the windshield washer fluid in Keltz's 2-liter bottles of pop and she became sick and went to a hospital.

After she returned home, he began putting larger quantities of windshield washer fluid in her pop bottles, he told police. He admitted his goal was to kill her, court records state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.