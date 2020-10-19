Round fired into Portage home with children during gun sale, police say

PORTAGE — Police say a gun sale gone bad resulted in one shot being fired Saturday evening into a home with children.

Portage police were called out shortly after 4 p.m. to a report of the gunshot and people screaming in the 5400 block of Stone Avenue.

Police learned Yantrel Edwards, 19, of Merrillville, had gone to the residence to sell a handgun to a 16-year-old boy, though police are unsure if he knew the age of the buyer.

A fight broke out between the two and after it spilled out into the yard, Edwards grabbed the handgun from his vehicle and fired one round from the driveway toward the home, police said.

"This bullet shattered a window before traveling upward into the ceiling," according to police.

Three children, ages 1, 1 and 14 were in the home at the time, as well as two women ages 18 and 19, police said.

The handgun malfunctioned and the 16-year-old reportedly grabbed it and fled.

Edwards also fled, called 911 and then returned to the scene.

Police said they attempted to contact the 16-year-old multiple times by phone and he refused to return to the home.