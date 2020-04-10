You are the owner of this article.
Safe needle disposal offered in Porter County
Safe needle disposal offered in Porter County

School bus driver finds 60 syringes along roadway

Some of the 60 syringes found discarded along Ind. 149 near Ind. 130 in Center Township a few years ago.

 Provided by the Porter County Sheriff's Department, file.

VALPARAISO — Recognizing that the disposal of used syringes is not regulated in Indiana, the Porter County Substance Abuse Council has stepped up to provide safe options.

"The Council is offering convenient locations throughout the county for safe disposal at no cost," the group announced this week. "We are pairing with Porter County police departments that have agreed to participate in this program by installing a sharps container alongside the prescription drop box in their lobby."

Locations are listed on the council's website at portercountysac.com.

"Used needles and other sharps are a health and safety hazard to people and pets because of the risk of injury and the risk of spreading infections, viruses and disease that cause serious health conditions such as Hepatitis B & C, and HIV," the council said.

Hebron Police Chief Joshua Noel said officers are finding used needles improperly discarded.

"The dangers created by the unsafe disposal of hypodermic needles is one that can affect us all," he said.

The hospitality industry has been cited as a hotspot for discarded needles, so the council is offering locked collection cabinets to be used at hotels, the council said.

"To be clear, this is not a syringe exchange program, but a collection for proper disposal program,” Council President Chuck Harris said.

"As of now, there are very few guidelines governing the proper disposal of use syringes," he said. "Most people, simply are unsure of how to dispose of the needles so the council has taken proactive steps to streamline the process and develop a community model."

Porter County businesses that are interested in installing a collection box for needle disposal can contact the council at csamayoa@portercountysac.com.

