Safe to return after bomb threat at Pierce Middle School, Merrillville schools says

MERRILLVILLE — Pierce Middle School students and staff were evacuated Tuesday following a bomb threat around noon.

Students were transported to the high school, where parents were able to pick them up. The investigation is ongoing, the statement said.

Later in the afternoon, Merrillville schools updated students' parents via email, thanking them and their children for their "patience and cooperation in working through the emergency situation."

"Our first priority was making sure everyone got out of the building safely," the email said. "Law enforcement has completed a thorough sweep of the building and has determined the school is safe for reentry. (Wednesday) will be a normal school day at Pierce Middle School."

Merrillville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Staff Writer Mike Clark contributed to this story.

Check back at nwi.com as this story is updated.

