Safety of former cop behind bars handled the same as all inmates, jail/prison officials say

VALPARAISO — While having once worked as a police officer, Curtis Jones is undergoing the same evaluation process as any other inmate to determine how to safely house him behind bars now that he has been convicted of neglecting his infant son nearly six years ago, Porter County police say.

The child was left disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.

Jones, 52, who left the Porter County Sheriff's Office in 2005 and has been living in Florida, was taken into custody late Friday afternoon after a jury wrapped up three days of deliberations to find him guilty on two felony counts of neglect of a dependent.

He was cleared of a third felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, according to the court.

Porter County police released an updated jail mugshot of Jones on Monday morning.

Jones, who faces three to 16 years behind bars on each of the neglect convictions, is being held at the county jail without bond until his sentencing May 31 before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

Jones will undergo a classification process similar to other inmates if sentenced to serve time in prison, according to Annie Goeller, chief communications officer with the Indiana Department of Correction.

"This process takes into consideration multiple factors, including any law enforcement experience and the crime the person was convicted of," she said. "This information is used to determine what facility the individual is sent to, along with where they are housed in the facility."

Jones was accused of shaking or otherwise injuring his infant son July 24, 2016, while his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.

The paramedic who responded to the distress call for 6-month-old Braxson Jones on the morning in question testified during the three-week trial that he did not notice any injuries on the child and did not suspect child abuse.

The testimony conflicted with reports from doctors and other medical officials, who treated the child at the local St. Mary Medical Center and at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

A social worker told jurors that the Illinois medical team working on Braxson found an injury on the child, causing the boy's mother, Susan Jones, to stop crying and question Curtis about its origin.

"You need to tell me right now what happened," Susan reportedly said to Curtis, who then shrugged and said he did nothing.

A surgeon at Lurie's reportedly removed part of the child's skull to relieve pressure from the swelling brain.

Braxson, who is now 6, survived, but he needs constant care, a prosecutor has said.

He is blind, needs diaper changing, is fed through a tube, must be moved by others and no longer communicates on his own, she said.

While prosecutors and the county sheriff lauded the efforts of those leading to the convictions, defense attorney John Vouga, who represents Jones along with attorney Nicholas Barnes, said he was extremely pleased the jury found his client not guilty of battering his son.

"That not guilty verdict serves as a complete and total exoneration of Curt and confirms the fact that Curt has been truthful from the very beginning when he insisted that he never battered his son," Vouga said.

