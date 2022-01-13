Same suspects likely behind Highland and Lansing store fires, police say

LANSING — Police said Thursday they believe the same people are behind the recent fires set as shoplifting distractions at the Lansing Walmart and the Highland Meijer stores.
Lansing police released surveillance images late Thursday morning of suspects in the case in hopes the public can help in their identification.
Highland police released similar images the day before in their case.
"During the course of the investigation into the arson fire at the Lansing Walmart, it was discovered that two individuals intentionally set fires as a distraction to steal electronics from the store," Lansing Deputy Fire Chief John Grady said.
The fire and thefts occurred Jan. 7, followed Monday by the same occurrence at the nearby Highland store, officials said.
The photos from the Lansing Walmart store show two masked individuals and a silver Volvo XC90.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at 708-895-7400 or 708-895-7150.
Highland police announced Wednesday a $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the conviction of those responsible for setting three fires inside the Meijer store at 10138 Indianapolis Blvd.
Multiple surveillance images of two suspects in that case were released, along with a photo of a silver Volvo XC90 SUV.
Anyone who has information on the suspects' identities is asked to call Highland Detective Darren Conley at 219-838-3184.