 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Same suspects likely behind Highland and Lansing store fires, police say
0 Comments
alert urgent

Same suspects likely behind Highland and Lansing store fires, police say

  • 0

LANSING — Police said Thursday they believe the same people are behind the recent fires set as shoplifting distractions at the Lansing Walmart and the Highland Meijer stores.

Lansing police released surveillance images late Thursday morning of suspects in the case in hopes the public can help in their identification.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Highland police released similar images the day before in their case.

"During the course of the investigation into the arson fire at the Lansing Walmart, it was discovered that two individuals intentionally set fires as a distraction to steal electronics from the store," Lansing Deputy Fire Chief John Grady said.

The fire and thefts occurred Jan. 7, followed Monday by the same occurrence at the nearby Highland store, officials said. 

The photos from the Lansing Walmart store show two masked individuals and a silver Volvo XC90.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at 708-895-7400 or 708-895-7150.

Highland police announced Wednesday a $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the conviction of those responsible for setting three fires inside the Meijer store at 10138 Indianapolis Blvd.

Multiple surveillance images of two suspects in that case were released, along with a photo of a silver Volvo XC90 SUV.

Anyone who has information on the suspects' identities is asked to call Highland Detective Darren Conley at 219-838-3184.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French teachers stage historic strike over inadequate Covid-19 rules

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts