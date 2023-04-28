PORTAGE — Police say they encountered a group of scammers Thursday afternoon, who were falsely claiming to be fundraising for a variety of causes involving children.

"Our investigation shows this group has been plying their trade in Louisville, Indianapolis, and the south Chicago suburbs over the past thirty days," the department said.

Officers were alerted to the group and found them soliciting donations along U.S. 6 near POW/MIA Way.

"These subjects were warned they were in violation of city ordinance and subject to fine if they continued and they chose to leave the area," police said.

"Soliciting is allowed in the city of Portage with certain restrictions on location, times, and required safety equipment, but only after obtaining approval from the city’s board of public works and safety," police said. "Private property owners may choose to allow solicitation on their property, but those solicitors may not enter into the roadway to accept donations."

Police warn that as the weather warms up, they expect to see more of this type of activity.

