Scammers impersonate Lake County officers in latest scheme, sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY — Scammers are pretending to be Lake County officers in a new racket.

On Thursday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department announced that victims have alerted authorities of a gift card scam targeting Region residents.

"The scammers are able to fake the police department's general phone number as the caller ID, making it appear on caller ID as if we are calling citizens from our offices," said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

In the calls, the scammers tell residents they are wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants and must provide payment by mailing gift cards to them. In many instances, the scammers use names of actual Lake County officers to appear legitimate, Martinez said.

Some victims told police the scammers asked them to meet in public places to get the gift cards.

A Crown Point resident was the most recent victim this week.

"Please be advised that the Lake County Sheriff’s Department will not call individuals to demand any type of payment," Martinez said.

