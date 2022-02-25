'Scared' motorist leads 100 mph chase through Portage downtown, crashes into home, cops say

PORTAGE — An Illinois man faces a felony count after leading an officer on a high-speed chase through a school zone and then reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph before crashing into a home, Portage police said.

Gerald Anderson, 31, of Richton Park, Illinois, said he fled because, "I'm a felon, I'm black, my license is suspended, I have dreads, and I'm in Indiana. I was scared," police said.

Anderson faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor criminal recklessness, according to the incident report. He also was cited for exceeding the speed limit in a school zone, police said.

A Portage officer said he was parked Thursday in the area of Willowcreek Middle School on Central Avenue at 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he clocked an eastbound Chevrolet Impala driving 42 mph in the 20-mph school zone.

He stopped the vehicle and while approaching on foot, the driver sped away eastbound on Central Avenue, the officer said. The driver, later identified as Anderson, disregarded traffic signals and stop signs through the downtown area, traveled left of center, forced other vehicles off the road to avoid a collision and exceeded 100 mph, police said.

Anderson continued north on McCool Road, where his vehicle went airborne 20 feet over railroad tracks before spinning out of control upon landing, police said. His vehicle then slid into a home and a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 2400 block of McCool Road, police said.

"The inside of the basement is visible from the front yard," the officer said of the damaged home.

Anderson and two passengers began to exit the vehicle, at which time the officer said he grabbed Anderson. When the male passenger did not immediately respond to commands to stop and reached into his jacket pocket, the officer said he pulled his gun and instructed the man to get on the ground.

As the passenger began to comply, another officer arrived to help.

Anderson said he was on his way to drop off a female friend at her Portage home, police said. After Anderson was medically cleared, he was taken to jail.

The male and female passengers reportedly told police they asked Anderson stop and let them out during the pursuit. The male passenger, who is from Chicago, remained at the hospital for treatment, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.