Schererville attorney suspended over ethical misconduct

Gupta became an attorney in Indiana in 1995 and extended his law practice to Illinois in 2001. He maintained offices in Schererville and in Chicago’s loop.

The Supreme Court said an investigation found Gupta routinely billed clients unreasonably high amounts of money for travel and other expenses.

It said he charged one client $13,000 for consulting with a medical specialist, without getting advance permission from the client, even though the consulting service only cost Gupta $4,000.

The high court said Gupta failed to keep adequate financial records, causing him to fail to timely pay cash settlement he owed clients. He also commingled personal and client funds and used the funds to pay personal or business expenses

The high court said Gupta was frequently absent from work and delegated financial and law matters to a civilian staff with little or no training.

In one case, a judge had to dismiss a medical malpractice suit Gupta filed because Gupta neglected to pursue it. Gupta’s client was forced to call the opposing attorney to find out what was happening in the case.