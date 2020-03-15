You are the owner of this article.
Schererville attorney suspended over ethical misconduct
Schererville attorney suspended over ethical misconduct

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

The Indiana Supreme Court is suspending, but not disbarring, a Schererville attorney for ethical misconduct.

The high court announced earlier this week Raymond Gupta violated so many of the Indiana Rules of Professional Conduct he is barred from practicing law in Indiana for at least three years without any guarantee he will be automatically reinstated.

Gupta agreed to the three-year suspension in order to avoid permanent disbarment.

In its disciplinary action, dated March 10, the Indiana Supreme Court stated it is punishing Gupta for “criminal activity, dishonesty, gross financial management and severe neglect of client matters.”

It states Gupta’s misconduct, which was widespread over several years, was intended to unjustly enrich himself at the expense of his clients and the public.

This ruling follows an emergency interim suspension the Supreme Court imposed last June as part of its investigation into complaints against him.

Gupta also awaits a trial, now scheduled for the week of May 4, on charges of federal tax evasion and willfully failing to file federal income tax returns for several years.

He is pleading not guilty to allegations by the U.S. Attorney’s Office last October that he owed the IRS nearly $2 million in back taxes, penalties and interest.

Gupta became an attorney in Indiana in 1995 and extended his law practice to Illinois in 2001. He maintained offices in Schererville and in Chicago’s loop.

The Supreme Court said an investigation found Gupta routinely billed clients unreasonably high amounts of money for travel and other expenses.

It said he charged one client $13,000 for consulting with a medical specialist, without getting advance permission from the client, even though the consulting service only cost Gupta $4,000.

The high court said Gupta failed to keep adequate financial records, causing him to fail to timely pay cash settlement he owed clients. He also commingled personal and client funds and used the funds to pay personal or business expenses

The high court said Gupta was frequently absent from work and delegated financial and law matters to a civilian staff with little or no training.

In one case, a judge had to dismiss a medical malpractice suit Gupta filed because Gupta neglected to pursue it. Gupta’s client was forced to call the opposing attorney to find out what was happening in the case.

The high court said Gupta told state investigators and other courts he suffered from physical and mental health issues compromising his ability to manage his firm’s caseload, but instead of withdrawing from law practice, Gupta continued to accept new clients.

