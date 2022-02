Schererville burglary suspect sought, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Following a burglary in Schererville, authorities are seeking a suspect caught on surveillance camera, police said.

On Wednesday, the Schererville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division released surveillance images of the suspect and vehicle, asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man.

Police said the person and vehicle are connected to a burglary that happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of U.S. 41.

The suspect was described as a heavy set white man who was driving a maroon Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that had no front license plate.

Police said the vehicle is distinguished by having no front window tint, chrome grill and bumpers and five-spoke chrome rims.

Anyone with knowledge of this person or knows where the vehicle is usually parked is asked to contact Schererville Detective David Nangle at 219-322-5000, extension 2326, or the public can call the Crime Tip Line at 219-865-4646. Callers may remain anonymous.

