Schererville home badly damaged in blaze, fire chief says

SCHERERVILLE — A resident was displaced and a home was badly damaged in a fire Thursday morning.

At 10:20 a.m. firefighters responded to the 7600 block of Dove Drive, said Schererville Fire Department Chief Robert Patterson.

Crews were met with heavy flames and smoke, with the back side of the home engulfed, Patterson said. Flames were also shooting from the roof.

The Schererville Fire Department was assisted by crews from Griffith, Lake Hills and St. John. The flames were extinguished within 45 minutes and the high winds caused challenges for firefighters, Patterson said.

The house was badly damaged and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The homeowner got out of the house safely and no one was injured, but the homeowner was temporarily displaced, Patterson said.

